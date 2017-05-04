

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two of the three 17-year-old girls who were wanted in connection with the murder of a Mississauga man last Friday have turned themselves in to Hamilton police.

Around 2:30 a.m., Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, pulled into a Pioneer Gas station located on Upper Centennial Parkway bloody from a stab wound to his neck.

At the gas station, the victim was able to speak with a passerby and call police.

Qasim-Rushdi, who was not known to police, was then rushed to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a resident on the Hamilton Mountain. During this part of the investigation, officers obtained evidence and interviews which led them to issue warrants for three teen girls believed to be working as escorts.

Two of these girls turned themselves into police, two days later, a news release said.

According to investigators, the females were working as escorts and that is how they were connected to the victim.

It is not known what or if they will face any charges in connection with the stabbing.

As all of the three girls are under the age of 18, they cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.