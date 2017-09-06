

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two men in their 30s are facing a number of charges after more than 200 pieces of property were stolen from two homes located in Sherwood Park last week.

According to investigators, two men allegedly broke into two homes – located about 2 kilometres apart from each other.

The first incident took place on Aug. 30 in the area of Broadway and Bayview avenues and the second robbery took place in the area of Blythwood and Mount Pleasant roads on Sept. 3.

Both incidents took place just after midnight.

PHOTOS: A look at the goods stolen from homes in Sherwood Park

Following these robberies, a search warrant was executed which led police to seize the items stolen from the two properties.

Two suspects, identified as 37-year-old Kevin Learning and 35-year-old Thomas Nolan, both of Toronto, were arrested on Monday in connection with these incidents.

Learning is facing five charges and Nolan is facing four charges. Both men have been charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Learning and Nolan were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said they would like to return the seized items, which police released photographs of, to their rightful owners.

Anyone who believes they have been affected by these incidents is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.