

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





Two kids were struck and critically injured by a vehicle while crossing the street near Downsview Park on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street around 5:30 p.m.

The kids, both believed to be eight-years-old, were conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police told CP24.

They were rushed to Humber River Hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

Eastbound Keele Street is closed at Sheppard Avenue West due to a police investigation.

TTC is diverting in the area.