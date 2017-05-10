2 kids injured after being struck by vehicle in Downsview
Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6:06PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6:52PM EDT
Two kids were struck and critically injured by a vehicle while crossing the street near Downsview Park on Wednesday evening.
The collision happened at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street around 5:30 p.m.
The kids, both believed to be eight-years-old, were conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police told CP24.
They were rushed to Humber River Hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.
Eastbound Keele Street is closed at Sheppard Avenue West due to a police investigation.
TTC is diverting in the area.
