2 homers from Smoak lead Jays to 8-6 win over Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) leaps as he celebrates with first baseman Justin Smoak (14) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 8-6 in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Smoak had two home runs in the win. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 5:40PM EDT
BOSTON - Justin Smoak hit a pair of homers and Steve Pearce drove in two runs when Boston second baseman Brock Holt lost his popup in the sun, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to beat the Red Sox 8-6 on Thursday.
The teams split the four-game series. Including the 15-inning game on Tuesday with Toronto, the AL East-leading Red Sox played 76 innings in about 144 hours -- the equivalent of 8 1/2 games in six days.
Dominic Leone (2-0) earned the win. Starter Francisco Liriano got just five outs, allowing three runs in the second, but Toronto came back with four in the third to take a 5-3 lead against Doug Fister (0-4).
Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 24th save.
Smoak has 26 homers this season. His previous career high was 20, in 2013.
It was 7-3 in the seventh when Dustin Pedroia, in the lineup at designated hitter after the long week, hit a three-run homer -- his third hit of the day and his fourth homer in 11 games.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- City working on replacing Etobicoke man's homemade stairs at park
- Puppy left in garbage can leads to 23 dogs, 14 puppies being seized
- TDSB says review, interviews underway as part of probe into teen’s drowning
- Bayview Avenue reopens, service resumes for Richmond Hill GO train after flooding
- 12 people charged in connection with $5.1M benefits fraud scheme