

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle collision in East Gwillimbury, south of Keswick on Tuesday afternoon, York Regional Police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue.

Police said they received a number of calls after the crash took place as up to six vehicles were involved.

After the crash, Ornge air ambulance was requested to send one chopper but they said all of their choppers in Ontario were “currently engaged” and they were unable to send one to the scene.

The gender and ages of the two victims, who succumbed to their injuries at the scene, is not yet known.

Police initially said several people were suffering “very serious” injuries but no further information was released.

“We know that there may be other injuries but at this time we don’t know how many or what the extents are,” Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to contact police.