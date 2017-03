Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Four people are facing charges after police seized an estimated $10,000 worth of stolen guitars and patches of the dangerous opioid fentanyl.

Police in Durham region said their officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Centre Street North in Oshawa shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

There, the search allegedly yielded $10,000 worth of guitars believed to have been stolen during a recent break-and-enter at a home in Whitby.

Police say they also seized an undisclosed amount of fentanyl patches from the home.

A total of four people were charged following the search.

Two suspects identified as 23-year-old Samantha Jaciw, of Newcastle, and 29-year-old Roderick Ayre, of Oshawa, were each charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Two other suspects, identified as 39-year-old Ryan Spicher, of Clarington, and 39-year-old Christopher Allan, of Oshawa, were each charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a schedule one substance.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.