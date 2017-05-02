1 person rushed to hospital with serious injuries in Waterdown, Ont.
One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries from a residential neighbourhood in Waterdown, Ont. late Tuesday afternoon. (David Ritchie)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 8:18PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 8:23PM EDT
One person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries from a residential neighbourhood in Waterdown, Ont. late Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy police presence, including forensics investigators was reported around 4 p.m. along Chesapeake Drive near Waterdown District High School, as investigators cordoned off the street.
Hamilton police have not released the nature of the investigation.
The victim is in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
More to come…
