1 person killed, 1 injured in Brampton shooting
Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 11:35PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 11:36PM EDT
One person has been killed, another injured in a shooting in Brampton late Thursday.
Gunfire rang out at Garden Gate Circle and McLaughlin Road South, near Hurontario Street and Highway 407 around 10:30 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second victim made their own way to a hospital, Peel Regional Police Const. Mark Fisher told CP24.
There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
The genders and ages of the victims has not been released
Police are searching for suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Four men facing murder charges in Little Italy shooting found guilty
- 1 person killed, 1 injured in Brampton shooting
- Pedestrian struck in Little Portugal hit-and-run, seriously injured
- Ontarians to make up for 10 years of lower hydro bills over following 20 years
- Daycare employee charged in child pornography investigation