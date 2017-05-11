

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





One person has been killed, another injured in a shooting in Brampton late Thursday.

Gunfire rang out at Garden Gate Circle and McLaughlin Road South, near Hurontario Street and Highway 407 around 10:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second victim made their own way to a hospital, Peel Regional Police Const. Mark Fisher told CP24.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The genders and ages of the victims has not been released

Police are searching for suspects. The investigation is ongoing.