

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





One person was rushed to a trauma centre after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in east Toronto.

It happened at Leslie Street and Corning Road around 7 p.m., Toronto police say.

The victim is in serious condition, according to paramedics.

Leslie Street between Van Horne Avenue and Corning Road is closed for an investigation.

There is no word on the victim’s gender or age.