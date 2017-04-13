

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





A man is seriously injured after a shooting in North York on Thursday evening.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near Overlea Boulevard and Don Mills Road around 10 p.m.

He was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach, said Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu, a spokesperson for Toronto police.

He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

No arrests have been made.