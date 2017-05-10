

Joshua Freeman and Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a barrage of gunfire rang out between two moving vehicles in Scarborough's Wexford neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Multiple witnesses called police to report shots being fired on Walbon Road, a residential street south of Warden and Lawrence avenues, around 5:10 p.m.

It’s not yet clear whether gunfire was exchanged in both directions, or if it was the occupants of one car firing at the other, Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24.

One of the cars, a white Honda Civic, flipped over several times and landed on the front lawn of a home on Warden Avenue.

Officers discovered a large amount of blood inside the vehicle. Some of the windows were blown out.

When police arrived, several occupants of the car had fled, including a victim who was located a short distance away.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators are looking for 3 suspects

Witnesses reported seeing either two or three armed men ran westward into a nearby subdivision, said Toronto Police Sgt. Lou Gibb.

Investigators found a trail of blood in the street.

"There is enough blood to indicate that there's a second suspect or victim thats been injured," he said.

The other vehicle, believed to be a black SUV, also fled the scene.

Toronto police are searching for three suspects.

'I was so scared,' witness says

A nearby resident told CTV News Toronto she was stepping out of her home to pick up her sister when she watched the car roll over.

“I was just outside my front door and then all I saw was a speeding car and it came right onto our front lawn and just flipped over,” Remal Arif said.

“I was so scared because I was just going to pick up my sister and you don’t expect that to happen. It’s just a shocking event,” she said. “I’m still in shock. I feel like my heart is about come out of my chest. I still can’t get over it – it happened right in front of my eyes.”

Police have closed off local roads as they investigate the shooting. A number of TTC bus routes are also diverting in the area as police investigate.

They originally asked residents to stay inside while they located the suspects, but now say the area is considered safe.

"We've cleared everything," said Gibb. "We've done a great search. We're very confident the suspects have fled the area."

The roadway is still expected to remain closed for several hours.